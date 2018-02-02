Letter to the editor: Lamb wrong choice

In regard to “Conor Lamb says he wouldn't support Nancy Pelosi to lead House Democrats,” two words come to mind: as if. Are we really supposed to buy that as anything more than posturing? We know full well Pelosi will win without him, and he will vote in lockstep with her extreme agenda.

Lamb knows his brand of progressivism doesn't fly around here. That's why he has been running so far away from it.

Of course, it is also why Rick Saccone is the better choice, anyway. Saccone has a consistent record of standing for innocent life, for our right to defend ourselves, for veterans, and against crushing taxation and wasteful spending. He shares our priorities.

Lamb cannot compete with that, and he is just trying to avoid being pinned down to positions he knows are unpopular. But why would liberals support him if he is supposedly so ashamed of their agenda? And why would the people here vote for him when they have the real deal in Saccone?

This little Lamb doesn't have what it takes to be the right choice for the Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

Stanley E. Pricener

Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County