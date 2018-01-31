Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: ACA affordable, caring

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

In response to Len Bach's letter “Not affordable or caring,” in which he blames the Affordable Care Act for his wife not receiving an increase in her Social Security benefits, I offer the following.

The ACA law didn't make changes to the way that the official monthly rate for Medicare Part B premiums is calculated. The ACA law left in place the long-established methods for calculating Medicare Part B premiums.

Sure, repeal “that monstrous ACA law” and go back to when insurance companies could deny you coverage for previous medical conditions, as they did for my wife.

My Medicare Advantage plan premiums have only increased 3.4 percent over the last five years. Without the ACA, my insurance rates would have been much higher, my wife would not be covered and I would have had to declare bankruptcy due to medical costs.

That “monstrous ACA law” is very affordable and caring. Thanks to all who made the ACA possible.

Dominic Rossetti

Hempfield

