Letter to the editor: Fix felines in February

If enough people get their cats “fixed” before 5 months of age, there could be about 2 million fewer cats born in the U.S. each year. This will doubtless delight those who don't like them, but will also delight those who do like them.

There is much confusion about when to spay/neuter cats, and most people think that 6 months or later is the right age. But by 6 months, cats can and very often do have a litter. Those kittens can have their own litters 5 months later. No wonder the shelters are full. No wonder there are so many unwanted cats roaming.

Last year, the most prestigious national veterinary organizations agreed that for many reasons — medical, behavioral and because of overpopulation — the best age to “fix” them is 5 months, right after their “kitten shots.”

February is now officially Feline Fix by Five Month, and whether you like cats or hate them, you can ensure there can be fewer if people spread this message: Fix felines by 5 months.

Esther Mechler

Brunswick, Maine

The writer is the founder and president of Marian's Dream ( www.mariansdream.org ), which works to end pet overpopulation by preventing unwanted litters.