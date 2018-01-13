Sounding off: Stop distracted driving

As a teen and into my 20s, I learned that I could compromise my ability to keep my car on the road when I fiddled around with my eight-track tape player. Taking my eyes off the road for that split second was dangerous. I had a CB radio but that was more for long drives and listening for “Smokey” reports.

Back in the day, steering was not as responsive, allowing forgiveness if your eyes left the road momentarily. Flash forward to today. Cellphones, texting and GPS and satellite radio accessories all cause diverted attention or distraction from driving. If this had been the norm in my time, there would be fewer of my generation driving today.

These are useful but questionable additions for the driving public. Somehow these features must be walked back and reinvented to be safe, included options in vehicles.

Cars and trucks running off the road, crashing into homes, other vehicles and businesses, cannot be allowed to continue.

Rob Trappen, Arnold

Saturday, Jan. 13

Be happy; let Trump hatred go

I pity these poor, angry, unhappy souls who have their knickers all tied in knots and are still wringing their hands over the election of President Trump. All of this turmoil in their brains likely is caused by the fact that their information, attitudes and fears are being formed by Trump-hating Democrat leaders, news media and TV personalities who are constantly being caught in lies.

The election of Obama was every bit as traumatic for people like me as this election was to them. After eight years of America-hating, cop-hating, race-baiting, military- and job-destroying, patriotism-shunning, and religious persecution, we put an end to it the right way: by voting out a continuation of this destructive agenda.

The fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote was due to the massive infestations of liberals in New York, California and the like. The great majority of ordinary citizens outside of these areas wanted a return to traditional America, and thank God for the Electoral College, we succeeded in getting hope for that.

Turn off CNN, take a walk, get some air, relax and be happy for a change. Hatred is unhealthy and life is too short.

Bob McBride, West Deer

Sunday, Jan. 7

Trump has awakened America

Poor Richard Boley ( “Trump's legacy” ). He just can't get over his flawed candidates losing the election.

Every time I hear a progressive complain, it reassures me that the country is on the right path. President Trump's true legacy will be one of beginning the reversal of the weak globalist policies of the past administration. No more apology tours, kissing the hands of monarchs, pallets of cash delivered to our enemies, empowering unelected personnel at agencies like the EPA to run amok and a litany of abuses of power.

History will show that our first biracial president had a perfect opportunity to bring our country closer together, but he chose instead to provoke race, culture and class warfare. Standard socialist tactics.

The claims you made only exist in your mind now, Mr. Boley. Those days of your visions are gone. To paraphrase Obama, elections have consequences — we won, they lost, get over it.

Trump has awakened the real American culture, one of fairness, reward for hard work, personal responsibility, pushback against government overreach, pride in being an American and pride in being the strongest nation on Earth. And this new patriotic movement is not going away. We will be a formidable force on all levels.

We will call out the liars in the media, the swamp creatures in Washington, and anyone who disrespects our culture and patriotism. We will fight, at the ballot boxes, with our wallets and in the streets if necessary. We are not going away.

Michael J. Kardell, Murrysville

Monday, Jan. 8

Not so proud of Pa.'s distinction

Thanks to the dolts in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, our commonwealth has earned the unfortunate distinction of being the fifth worst managed state in the United States. Thanks go to Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico for being even worse than Pennsylvania. If it weren't for those four hapless states, Pennsylvania would be the worst managed.

Bad managers are the result of the farce called “voting,” which is nothing more than a popularity contest — and a terrible one at that. Nevertheless, and no matter how badly Pennsylvania is managed, the teachers (leechers) unions, other self-interested, greedy unions, cliques, cartels and worse, the sleazy, self-interested and ignorant dolts in Harrisburg, keep on gouging Pennsylvanians and “getting” their share of the ugly and smelly carcass of the dying citizenry.

So, we should all thank the dolts in Harrisburg for bringing shame and ridicule upon Pennsylvania's citizens; we're very proud of your mismanagement, your ignorance, your self-indulgence and your greed. Keep on doing your dirty work, and next year you will make Pennsylvania No. 1 —the worst managed state in America. What a pity it is how little wisdom it takes to govern.

Carl F. Miller, North Belle Vernon

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Who doesn't like pets?

I changed from Republican to independent simply because of the stupid moves and infighting, even though the Republicans control the presidency and Congress. How stupid.

I quickly accepted President Donald Trump as a breath of fresh air rather than the boring, same old routine and crooked Hillary. Yes, he has a huge ego and can't stand even the smallest negative remark, but he says it like it is and I really like that.

Then came the report that Trump said Vice President Mike Pence and his family are “low class” and “yokels” because they wanted to bring their pets to their Washington residence. I do not trust anyone who dislikes pets and try to distance myself from that type of person. Pets display something that humans are lacking: They show love and loyalty regardless of the situation. How great our world would be if humans displayed those qualities even part of the time.

Despite Trump's rantings about making America better, this disgusting remark is another example of his arrogant, condescending attitude. When will he shut up and act like a president? Or better yet, like a human with compassion.

A. Atkinson, Lower Burrell

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Get involved to help New Kensington

I would like to praise Kevin Snider for his very nice letter concerning the death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw ( “Let's fight for New Ken” ). I totally agree with him that things will not change unless we invest ourselves in the city's resurgence.

As of 2016, New Kensington had a population of 12,592, and Arnold, 4,939. I attend monthly neighborhood watch group meetings at New Kensington City Hall. Our Dec. 7 meeting had the same six people who have been attending since I started attending a few months ago. At 64, I was one of the youngest.

I thought this meeting would be standing-room-only. I was very disappointed to see only us there. People were ranting and raving on Facebook when this horrible event happened. I encouraged people to attend, but to no avail.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. The only way we are going to start to make a change is to get out and get involved. One woman said she was going to try to start a citizens group. I told her I would join. I hope it happens.

I am up for any suggestions to make our cities great again. By doing nothing, things will never change.

Eugene Ignozzi, New Kensington

Thursday, Jan. 11

Hempfield needs police

It is time again to rethink Hempfield Township having a police force ( “Hempfield Township officials discuss posting armed guard at meetings” ). How many protections are we now paying for? Township offices, guards at meetings — how much more is spent on security that is not mentioned?

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed charging municipalities without police departments $25 per person for state police to provide coverage; multiply that by over 43,000 residents.

Too many years have passed without any meaningful local peacekeeping patrol. It's a joke — Hempfield is the largest township in the state without a police force. Many of us would like to see a local officer in our vicinity every now and then, plus a quicker response when needed. To stop the ever-increasing crimes, we need local police who know what is happening in our neighborhoods, not a state trooper who moves from one area to another in the blink of an eye.

We need supervisors who will put state and federal funding to enable a local permanent police force — not just think about it.

Bob Ebitz, Hempfield

Friday, Jan. 12