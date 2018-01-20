Letter to the editor: Drain the Pa. swamp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Legislature seems to get amnesia when term limits are brought up.

Automatic legislative pay raises (why not a performance-based evaluation?). Inability to pass a zero-based budget on time (how about no on-time budget, no pay?). The second highest-paid legislature in the country. The second-largest legislature in the country (why not a part-time one like Texas?).

The state sets limits on school-tax increases but the “poorest districts” can have the highest increases; how does that compute?

The statewide index on school-tax increases is based on the statewide average weekly wage and employment cost index. How do retirees fit into that?

A former Penn State vice president who pleaded guilty to child endangerment gets a $330,699 annual pension.

A former Penn State president gets a $477,590 annual pension.

Wake up people: Demand reform, vote them out, drain the Pennsylvania swamp.

Thomas Wiles

New Kensington