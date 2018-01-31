Letter to the editor: We can fix mistake in next elections

I started writing six different times, but the politics change so fast, each day is worthy of its own letter.

We already know the insanity of Trump and the disgraceful Congress that has ignored its responsibility of checks and balances. No more time wasted on this for now.

My appeal is to the non-voting Democrats, reasonable Republicans and not-to-be-ignored (what were they thinking?) third-party voters. These three groups need to ask themselves, “What have I done?”

There is no excuse or apology sincere enough, now that they are responsible for putting Trump in office. However, one year in, options are available — like the special election in March to fill the seat of disgraced Republican Tim Murphy. And don't forget the election in November, which is sooner than you think.

The point is — get out and vote. The current politicans lie and lie, and if those lies don't stick, they lie even more. This disgraceful behavior seen worldwide can't continue. No more excuses, complacency or “not happy with my choice.” Grow up.

Thank God freedom of the press is part of the Constitution. Without that, we would not have a clue about this mess and the current destruction of true American ideals. Bring back civility and dump the Trump hatred.

Frank Flori

Hempfield