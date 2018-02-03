Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: A solution to our divisions

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

We always seem to be fighting a war, justifiably or stupidly.

Lyndon B. Johnson started the war on poverty; we are losing. Gov. Tom Wolf declared a war on drugs; we will not win.

Liberals are at war against our national anthem, and a teenage girls basketball team has joined them; disgraceful. Young people are at war against authority; no discipline at home or in school.

It was not always like this. The solution is simple yet quite unlikely to be revitalized. We must put prayer back into our children's lives by, heaven forbid, praying in school; allowing teachers to “punish” misbehaving students; allowing parents to “punish” their own children; teaching “respect” for all in authority. History has proven that when they took God out of our schools, all hell broke loose.

As a country, we must turn back to God or it will only get worse. The parents of this new generation have to look back in time to see what it used to be. It was happier, safer, healthier, politer and Godlier. If you can't see, open your heart.

God, please bless America again.

The Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.

