Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: We can't afford MAWC

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Regarding the article “Westmoreland authority raises water rates, says no need for auditor general oversight” : The citizens of Westmoreland County can't continue to take the one-two punches dealt to us. We need Senate Bill 597, which would give the state auditor general the power to audit municipal authorities.

The paying public can't afford how the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is spending money. The 39-percent increase over the last three years is out of line, and the board should be made to account for such increases. County residents are lucky if their income receives a 1- or 2-percent increase.

Citizens cut their spending to pay for living expenses, but this board doesn't care, as members' thoughts are, “Just pass this on to the paying public, and they will adjust.” We can't adjust much more. Deciding whether to buy food so we are not hungry, pay utility bills so we can stay warm, buy medicine so we stay healthy or buy gas for the car so we can go to work— wow, isn't it great to be in a situation where it is one or the other? Very disheartening.

Jo Ann Valetti

Unity

