Letter to the editor: Trump was concise, eloquent

The army of the old Soviet Union consisted of Russians and (mostly) conscripted soldiers from the Soviet republics — soldiers who spoke approximately 15 different languages ranging in linguistic diversity from Lithuanian to Armenian, from Ukrainian (Slavic) to Kazakh (Asiatic), with Chechen, Uzbek and Azeri (Mideastern) in between.

Rather than spend time teaching the Russian language to soldiers they considered expendable cannon fodder (a Russian dictionary has 250,000 entries), the Russian generals conducted a study to determine the minimum number of Russian words a non-Russian soldier needed to understand to function. The study's surprising result: A mere 500 words were needed — and half of them were expletives.

Example: “Get this (blank) rifle clean or I'll knock your (blank) into next week, you (blankety-blank)!” The soldier need only comprehend “rifle must clean — or bad news.”

So, President Trump's recent comment about the U.S. admitting immigrants from “(expletive)hole countries” could have been conveyed with this more linguistically refined (and long-winded) explanation: “Persons/individuals originating from countries whose governments are rife with ingrained, systemic corruption after centuries of rule by despots which manifests itself into lawlessness and results in a collapsing, decaying infrastructure that inhibits any thorough and legitimate screening/vetting of the prospective immigrant's background/past/history.” Or “(expletive)hole countries” — very brief, direct and concise eloquence which accurately conveys the situation.

Also, the fact that Trump curses could possibly be “smoking gun proof” that he is (somehow) a Russian agent? To liberals, anyway.

C. Colpo

Burgettstown