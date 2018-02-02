Letter to the editor: Serious solutions for global warming

The facetious letter “Global warming needed” highlights a perennial parade of how little some choose to understand about global warming. The comments reflected an equally poor understanding of the first, best step we can take to clean up carbon pollution, regardless of politics.

A carbon-fee-and-dividend policy would gradually raise the costs of greenhouse-gas pollution at the source. If you want less pollution, make it cost more. Since those costs will be passed on to consumers, we need to make sure people are reasonably protected from higher fossil-fuel energy bills. The dividend would use already existing ways to return the money equally to citizens. And a border tax would make sure that U.S. companies are not put at a competitive disadvantage, with money directed to protect those jobs.

There are 33 House Republicans in the Climate Solutions Caucus who are willing to work across the aisle and consider serious solutions like carbon fee and dividend. It would create 2.8 million new jobs, save 13,000 lives per year and boost the economy by over $80 billion annually. Citizens' Climate Lobby genuinely welcomes everyone, especially conservatives, to learn more.

L. Ray Roberts

Highland Park

The writer is Pennsylvania state co-coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby (www.citizensclimatelobby.org).