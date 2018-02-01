Letter to the editor: Hawaii's false alarm a lesson for all

The nuclear false alarm in Hawaii brought back some great Cold War memories. Looking back, perhaps the most frightening thing wasn't the bombs themselves, but how our government handled preparing us.

Adults in those days were willingly brainwashed to tell us if we got under desks and covered our heads, we would survive the A-bomb. Who can blame them? Back then, most people believed the government. So we were drilled on how to “survive” impending Armageddon.

Films, advertisements and pamphlets were distributed, sirens tested and bomb-shelter locations noted. As a result, we slept easier. Was it a good idea? Or was it the precursor to today's “fake news”? It was purposely misleading information, spread through media, to serve a designed purpose. Seems like the brainwashing used today by your favorite media outlet. It's easier today, because the subjects seem more gullible and more rabid in their beliefs, and ways to disseminate falsehoods are endless.

The Hawaii incident that had folks running in the streets, screaming and putting children into storm sewers shows how reality will work. The Hawaiians' actions were natural and what we should expect from ourselves. The citizenry stepping on each other's heads to get that last can of beans off the shelf isn't out of the question.

It won't matter if your opponent is conservative, liberal, black, white, man or woman. That last can of beans will be much more important than politics, race or gender. Let's hope it never comes to that.

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights