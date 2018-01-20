Sounding off: Media should pay attention to real news like Fox News, talk radio

We all know that all past presidents would never cuss in office (Truman, Nixon, LBJ) and neither would our God-fearing reporters, who can't say “(expletive)hole countries” enough. Never mind that this quote by President Trump was never proven, recorded or even delivered for public consumption, but leaked by Sen. Dick Durbin, who would rather foist the blame on Trump and shut down the government than get an agreement on DACA.

In the meantime, the media might want to pay attention to the troubling evidence coming to light about a politically biased federal agency (FBI), as well as a special prosecutor who will leave no stone unturned to prove Trump's culpability in anything, but continues to ignore the Clintons' and Obama's very evident transgressions with regard to collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. Fake dossiers to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to unmask political enemies and record-leaking to a complicit media are not only unacceptable, but are illegal tactics used to undermine a legitimately elected president and make Watergate look like a walk in the park.

The interesting and constitutionally relevant facts are reported on Fox News and talk radio, while the name-calling is on every lamestream media outlet. As Thomas Jefferson wrote, “A nation that expects to be ignorant and free expects what never was and never will be.”

Michael Contes, New Kensington

Saturday, Jan. 20

Where's the other side?

Regarding Lowman Henry's commentary “Ozone standards choking economic growth” : Henry uses 14 paragraphs to explain the potential negative economic effects of complying with the Environmental Protection Agency's latest ozone regulations. There is no mention of the established negative effects of ozone pollution on human health. Apparently, this is one of those rare instances where there is only one side to a story.

Scott Bradley, Hempfield

Sunday, Jan. 14

Republican tax cut is a ruse

Wake up, Americans — you are being fooled by this Republican tax cut.

Our federal debt is more than $20 trillion (more than $62,000 per person) and the Republicans are adding more than $1.5 trillion to it. They claim this money they are borrowing will go to creating jobs and improving our way of living.

Money does not create jobs; it's the market that creates jobs. If a company does not increase sales, it cannot add employees.

Two main reasons for increasing sales are to raise wages so that people can buy more products and buying out the competition (reducing jobs).

A main use of the borrowed money for the tax cuts is millionaires investing in the stock market and gambling with it like drunken sailors (with 30 percent going to foreign investors). The stock market does very little to improve our lives. It doesn't build roads and cheapen products we need to live. They also use it to buy out the politicians.

To help pay for this money borrowed from your children, I feel sure the Republicans, with their lack of compassion, are going to attack Medicare and Social Security. To soften the blow, they are giving a small token (for a short period of time) to average people.

Some companies will probably give one-time bonuses instead of increasing wages, which would last for a person's entire career.

Eugene S. Ceschini, Tarentum

Monday, Jan. 15

Thanks for helping kids

As the co-founder of Project SEED, I would like to extend a sincere thank-you for the tremendous support and generosity we have received from so many individuals, businesses and organizations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond.

For the fifth year, Project SEED has reached its fundraising goal of $33,000, allowing us to continue feeding hungry children in the New Kensington-Arnold area. Our food backpack program ensures that children who rely on the free-lunch program at their schools continue to have Something to Eat Every Day (SEED). Since its inception in 2013, Project SEED has provided over 38,000 bags of food at a cost of well over $120,000.

Our website, www.somethingtoeateveryday.org , proudly displays a list of contributors and community partners who have donated in a variety of ways. Some sent money, some conducted food drives and others “adopted” a child or a classroom for the year. We even had a boy who asked his friends to forgo gifts for his ninth birthday party and donate to Project SEED instead. That giving spirit is also displayed every week by our dedicated workers and volunteers.

If you grew up in this valley as I have, you have seen community spirit and compassion for others displayed over and over again. Project SEED is one more example of what makes this area so special.

I know I speak for the children who joyfully hop on the school bus every Friday with weekend food in their backpacks when I say, “Thank you all so much.”

Joanne Cecchi, Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

Tuesday, Jan. 16

For whom is tax bill great?

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump came up with names for his opponents — Crooked Hillary, Little Marco, Lying Ted. After a year in office, a clear picture of Trump's true character has emerged. Now everyone knows he is a liar.

Deceitful Don says he will not benefit from this “great tax bill.” The truth is that the rich will benefit the most. The richest 1 percent will see their taxes drop 2 percent and the companies they own will see a 14-percent drop in taxes. No one knows how much Deceitful Don will gain because he refuses to make his tax return public, as he promised during the campaign.

At 1,000 pages, the tax bill sounds like it will be more confusing, not less, as he promised. Again, more money in the pockets of tax attorneys figuring out ways the rich can get out of even more taxes.

And as for reducing the deficit? This will add an estimated $1.46 trillion to the country's debt.

If this tax reform is great, whom is it great for? The rich, of course.

I have to look on the bright side. When I die, I can leave up to $10 million to my children and they won't have to pay taxes on it. Now if I can only find someone who wants to buy a two-bedroom house in Arnold for $10 million.

Joe Palumbo, Arnold

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Jeannette is a joke

Regarding “Jeannette's new city council plans to reverse zoning vote on gas station for Monsour property” : I quote the new mayor: “Let's see what's out there, see who wants to come in.” We already know who wants to come in: a gas station.

I quote the mayor again: “something better,” such as a doctor's office or professional building. How many people would that employ? How much tax money would be generated by a doctor's office?

The city is becoming a joke. We have someone who wants to build something in this city and our council turns it down. I'm to the point now that I hope that property stays vacant for the next 10 years. I'm just shaking my head; I can't believe the stupidity.

Jeannette is lucky someone wants to build anything on that site. We should take what we can get.

Dale Parker, Jeannette

Thursday, Jan. 18

Appreciate firefighters

I come from a family of volunteer firemen. They risk their lives in this frigid weather every day. I want to remind residents that these are volunteers. They get calls during holidays and family dinners, so please remember to donate to your local fire department. And appreciate all the volunteers and first responders.

Denise Edwards, Monroeville

Friday, Jan. 19