Letter to the editor: NASA, NOAA rebut climate skeptics

The article “Even without El Niño last year, Earth keeps on warming” (Jan. 18, TribLIVE) summarized a briefing given by National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists.

Their briefing presented measured temperatures, not results from computer models.

Those measurements confirm model predictions from several decades ago.

The briefing addressed many issues of those still doubtful about climate science:

• Even though there was no El Niño in 2017, it was the second or third warmest year on record.

• Measurements contradict the common claim that Earth hasn't warmed since 1998 — which has now been surpassed by eight years, including the last four.

• Five independent analyses show a similar warming trend — including Berkeley Earth, which was founded by physicist and former skeptic Richard Muller.

• Satellite lower atmosphere data confirm 2017 as third warmest in the satellite era.

• Satellite data also show the stratosphere is cooling, just as the science predicted it would in a world warmed by greenhouse gases.

Warming is proceeding at an accelerating rate that will give Western Pennsylvania the climate of northern Alabama during this century.

Those who still doubt the nearly universal scientific consensus are free to consult the publicly available NOAA/NASA documents that describe their methodology and data sources.

Robert R. Mitchell

Murrysville