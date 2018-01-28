Letter to the editor: Fathers, teach respect

I could not agree more with Terral Schneider's very well-written letter “Bible & women's dress” responding to Ray Moran's letter “Bare skin & assault.”

When I read Moran's letter the hair on the back of my neck stood straight up, as I assumed all women's would. His words could not have defined him as more of a sexist male chauvinist. I kept wondering when someone, most likely a woman, would write in to oppose his sexist comments, but week after week no one did. Then finally Schneider spoke volumes.

It's sad to think that in 2018 there are so many male chauvinists still among us. I believe it all starts in the home with the way boys are being raised. Sexist fathers don't teach their sons to respect women, and it's a vicious cycle as those boys turn into husbands and fathers. Until the cycle stops, boys will continue to grow up disrespecting women, and women will have to continue to fight for equality.

If change is ever going to happen, it needs to start in the home.

Amy Baker

New Kensington