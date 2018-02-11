Letter to the editor: Run government like a government

Is there any way we could put a halt to political TV ads during dinnertime?

I was trying to eat my dinner when Pennsylvania governor candidate Paul Mango began spouting a macho tirade about how the only thing that can save Pennsylvania from “liberals” is a man like himself with military experience who can run our state with military precision.

I am the offspring of a military lifer and have tremendous respect for those who serve and have served. But if you want to run our state with the same precision with which the Iraq War was run, or the 16-year debacle we are experiencing in Afghanistan, I'll pass, thank you.

In the last election cycle, we wanted our government to be run like a business. Well, how did that work out? After 365 days, the “dealmaker in chief” had a government shutdown, and I'll guess he was disappointed when he was told he could not declare bankruptcy and walk away.

Government needs to be run like a government, not a business and not the military. We just need to elect people who can and are willing to govern. GOP candidates have shown repeatedly in the last decade, and especially in the last year, that they can get elected, but once there they can't govern.

Joe Lucas

South Side