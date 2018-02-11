Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Run government like a government

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Is there any way we could put a halt to political TV ads during dinnertime?

I was trying to eat my dinner when Pennsylvania governor candidate Paul Mango began spouting a macho tirade about how the only thing that can save Pennsylvania from “liberals” is a man like himself with military experience who can run our state with military precision.

I am the offspring of a military lifer and have tremendous respect for those who serve and have served. But if you want to run our state with the same precision with which the Iraq War was run, or the 16-year debacle we are experiencing in Afghanistan, I'll pass, thank you.

In the last election cycle, we wanted our government to be run like a business. Well, how did that work out? After 365 days, the “dealmaker in chief” had a government shutdown, and I'll guess he was disappointed when he was told he could not declare bankruptcy and walk away.

Government needs to be run like a government, not a business and not the military. We just need to elect people who can and are willing to govern. GOP candidates have shown repeatedly in the last decade, and especially in the last year, that they can get elected, but once there they can't govern.

Joe Lucas

South Side

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me