Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Halvorson would serve us well

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Congressman Bill Shuster has indicated he will retire at the end of his ninth term and work until then with President Trump to bolster the nation's infrastructure, rather than campaign for a 10th term.

More likely, Shuster has read the handwriting on the wall. In a December survey, voters in the 9th Congressional District were asked, if the primary election were conducted right now between Shuster and challenger Art Halvorson, which candidate would they vote for. The results: Shuster, 36 percent, Halvorson, 34 percent, and undecided, 26 percent. Allowing for margin of error, that's a dead heat.

Shuster outspent Halvorson 17-1 in the 2016 primary, yet Shuster won by only 1 percent of the vote. Here's just one of the many reasons why: After 9/11, the Coast Guard was moved to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security with all the other military services. To assure negotiations among the various departments moved smoothly, the Coast Guard formed a committee of its top officers to work with the various government agencies involved. Halvorson not only served on that very select committee, but he chaired the committee and received the Legion of Merit medal for his leadership.

Halvorson's outstanding experiences would serve the 9th Congressional District and America well. But, today, elections are bought. Let's hope our 9th District election is rooted in character and capability.

Al Mason Jr.

Shippensburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me