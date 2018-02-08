Letter to the editor: Mariner East a blessing

The Mariner East 1 (ME1) project, which originates in Washington County, has been great for Southwestern Pennsylvania. Our local workforce was given stable, high-paying vocational jobs, with no college degree necessary, for the bulk of the positions. The pipes for ME1 were produced at U.S. Steel's McKeesport facility, and they were coated at the Dura-Bond facility in Duquesne.

What this pipeline means is approximately 350 jobs right here in the Mon Valley, not to mention many more jobs across the state. As oil and gas continues to grow in Pennsylvania, so grow the opportunities for our workforce.

We need more projects like this in our region, which is undergoing revitalization. This is an area forged from steel that has the opportunity to reach back to its manufacturing roots and experience an economic rebirth. Projects like Mariner East connect consumers to lower energy prices, attract businesses to the commonwealth, and support great jobs and strong business growth.

The economic boom of Mariner East isn't over with the completion of ME1, which began shipping propane in December 2014, serving local and regional propane shippers as well as the international market. In total, the Mariner projects have the potential to make a $9.1 billion impact on the Pennsylvania economy, according to an updated study by Econsult Solutions Inc. Think of how many jobs that will create. It's a blessing for our area.

Maury Burgwin

McKeesport

The writer is president of the Mon Yough Area Chamber of Commerce.