Letter to the editor: Teaching kids or enriching educators?

What we tolerate from the public education system and teachers unions' strike-threat extortion tactics is ridiculous and defies logic.

The Deer Lakes School District has a stellar C+ rating and is 54th of 74 in the Pittsburgh metro area in a 2018 ranking — the height of mediocrity. So, we reward that performance with huge raises, far and above the cost of living and further burdening taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes ( “Deer Lakes teachers get 5-year contract, annual pay hike of 4%” ). Performance means nothing and accountability is nonexistent; contract parity with other districts alone dictates salaries.

The hours per day and days per year teachers work could almost qualify as part time. Yet we pay salaries commensurate with those of responsible executives who work long hours and days and who are constantly under pressure to perform. With all the sick days, personal days and whatever other days off, educators barely work half of the year. And so, we have now knocked another four days off of that.

Mail-order degrees demand huge salary increases while having no effect on classroom performance.

The priority of educating children appears to have long since been supplanted by the goal of making educators wealthy with the least amount of effort.

They say you get what you pay for. Not in this case. Great respect for public education has turned into great resentment.

Bob McBride

West Deer