Letter to the editor: Vouching for tax bill

As a member of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, I had the privilege of attending President Trump's recent event in Pittsburgh. I want to personally vouch for the positive impact the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will have on small companies like mine.

Those opposed to the act say it will only help the “super-rich” and big corporations at the expense of the middle class and those who need help the most. Apparently, they haven't taken the time to objectively evaluate the impact of the new law, perhaps because of their tendency to criticize everything the president has been doing to get the country on the right track.

My company will receive significant benefits as a result of the new law, and the tax savings will be reinvested in our rural broadband network, which will benefit our customers. Additionally, our 65 employees, who are by no means “super-rich,” will experience a bump in their take-home pay.

I applaud Trump and the congressmen who voted in favor of the new law.

James J. Kail

Unity

The writer is president and CEO of Laurel Highland Total Communications, Stahlstown.