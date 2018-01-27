Sounding off: Alcohol has no place in movie theater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was appalled to read that Frazer supervisors approved a liquor license for the movie theater at Pittsburgh Mills ( “Frazer Supervisors approve liquor license transfer for Cinemark; sales planned to start by summer” ).

I remember when, in Pennsylvania, all alcoholic beverages had to be bought in a state store. Over the years, I have seen alcohol move into grocery and convenience stores. I guess Pennsylvania is becoming like Florida in that you can buy alcohol just about anywhere.

I do assessments for mental health and detox. I wish the Frazer supervisors could work a shift with me and see the heartache and degradation alcohol causes. Alcohol has no place in a theater where children and families are going to enjoy a movie.

With 25 million alcoholics in the United States, I don't see why government officials would sanction selling alcohol — which, by the way, is a drug. So in essence, the Frazier supervisors are approving selling drugs. I sincerely ask that they reconsider their decision. It would be much better for children and families.

Todd W. Carney, Ft. Pierce, Fla.

The writer, a native of Lower Burrell, is a licensed mental health counselor.

Friday, Jan. 26

Drain the Pennsylvania swamp

The Pennsylvania Legislature seems to get amnesia when term limits are brought up.

Automatic legislative pay raises (why not a performance-based evaluation?). Inability to pass a zero-based budget on time (how about no on-time budget, no pay?). The second highest-paid legislature in the country. The second-largest legislature in the country (why not a part-time one like Texas?).

The state sets limits on school-tax increases but the “poorest districts” can have the highest increases; how does that compute?

The statewide index on school-tax increases is based on the statewide average weekly wage and employment cost index. How do retirees fit into that?

A former Penn State vice president who pleaded guilty to child endangerment gets a $330,699 annual pension.

A former Penn State president gets a $477,590 annual pension.

Wake up people: Demand reform, vote them out, drain the Pennsylvania swamp.

Thomas Wiles, New Kensington

Sunday, Jan. 21

MAWC audit is a great idea

So, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County doesn't think it's a good idea for state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale to audit it ( “Auditor General and MAWC continue war of words” )? I think it's a great idea, considering water rates have risen so much in the past few years. Let's make sure they are truly doing what they promise. After all, it is an “authority” and doesn't have Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission oversight. So, if there's nothing to be concerned about, audit on.

Elizabeth Eisaman, Hempfield

Monday, Jan. 22

Bye-bye, Bannon

Normally, I hate to see people beg. When they lower themselves to groveling, it becomes pitiful. Unless, that is, the person begging and groveling is Steve Bannon.

We watched a man who abused power from his positions at the National Security Council and Breitbart, preyed upon the uneducated, and ignited the basest emotions of the socially and intellectually challenged. Now we watch him as he grovels like a street beggar, as his political blood is sucked dry by the impenitent incubi in power. I think I hear him crying “It's c-c-c-cold. It's getting d-d-d-dark.” I must admit to feeling a sense of schadenfreude watching a sniveling sycophant's attempt to slither his way back into the snake pit.

Has he no dignity? Don't beg. Never mind — please beg!

As the light and political lifeblood of Bannon ebb from his dark soul, I imagine that he imagines this song emanating from the White House:

Bye-bye Bannon, we're gonna miss you so

Bye-bye Bannon, why'd ya hafta go

No more sunshine (blech!), it's followed you away

We'll cry Bannon, till you're home to stay

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Who's next? One can only hope.

Gregory Schmidt, Bethel Park

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Flat tax may be answer to our problem

Sit down and get your popcorn — the show in D.C. is about to start.

The Republicans say the middle class will get a big tax break. The Democrats say the exact opposite, that 83 percent is for the wealthy. So who do we believe: the lying Republicans or the lying Democrats?

Tax rates for corporations and businesses will go from 39 percent to 21 percent to reinvest. You lose $1.5 trillion in tax base, and I'll bet your local taxes will go through the roof.

So what's the answer? A flat tax. You pay on what you make, period. It's fair and would cut the fraud in Washington created by all the lobbyists.

The fighting in Washington has to stop. It's so petty how Republicans and Democrats vote against each other out of spite. Barnum & Bailey should have gone to Washington to learn how to run a circus; maybe then it wouldn't have gone belly-up.

The politicians probably said, “Let's give the middle class a few bucks back for a few years and then we will really hit them hard.” There are a lot of people in this country living paycheck to paycheck, and politicians just don't care. Local taxes, school taxes, property taxes, and pensions for government workers and teachers keep going up — that's why a flat tax would work.

The taxation problem in this country needs fixed. All we can do is wait and see what this new reform does for the working class.

John Tierney, Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Let's keep Trump

The Democrats are predicting that they will pick up seats in the Senate and House in the 2018 elections. This doesn't worry me too much.

Congress did pass the Affordable Care Act when Democrats controlled Congress. However, most of Obama's damaging policies were enacted when Republicans controlled Congress. He enacted legislation by executive orders.

Some Republicans are really liberals. They pretend to be conservative to get elected. The Republican Party does not need congressmen like that. If a few were defeated in their re-election attempts, perhaps more congressmen would support Donald Trump.

We, however, must re-elect Trump. Obama showed him how to rule by executive order if a Democrat-controlled Congress will not pass Trump's priorities. Also, Trump can veto any legislation the Democrats pass. Congress rarely overrides a presidential veto.

Trump is doing a good job. The Democrats are obstructionists. The Republicans are either cowards or liberals. Trump is the real deal. Let's keep him.

Kathleen Bollinger, Fawn

Thursday, Jan. 25

Alternative energy is marginally useful

We use UPS (uninterruptible power supply) with line-voltage indicators for our home offices. At 7:30 today, the one for our internet modem read 120 volts. During temperate days this year, it read 126 volts.

If you have a view of a windmill, how fast is it turning? (Hint: wind speed 0.) I drove through a wind farm in Indiana at midnight when it was 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with a full moon, snow on the ground and city lights on, and none were turning at the time energy was needed.

And windmills shut down when the wind is too high, to keep a fatigued bendy-bus-sized blade from flying away. (I won't discuss the deaths of eagles and hawks, or noise disruption.) How much were your solar panels producing at the time? And they become less efficient as the temperature increases (source: manual for a solar-energy system)? I won't discuss the incineration of birds by the mirror systems. Nor that tidal systems slow and stop twice a day.

Until we have better storage systems, alternative energy is marginally useful for most locations. The Bath County Pumped Storage Project was one of the few profitable, but new regulations have led First Energy to consider selling it.

Don Miller, Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, Jan. 27