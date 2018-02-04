Letter to the editor: Mine will cost residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Our home, along with 600-plus other properties, is located in the footprint of LCT Energy's Rustic Ridge No. 1 deep mine. As a taxpayer, I feel that an inordinate financial burden is being placed on the residents in the area.

Significant devaluation of property values is a reality. If private water sources from wells and springs are lost, property is worthless. The dirt, noise, truck traffic and road deterioration from the mine operation will undoubtedly devalue property, and then there is the cost of mine subsidence insurance. Realtors have said a 40-percent devaluation is realistic.

The truck traffic every four to six minutes from the mine to Route 31 through Mt. Pleasant will negatively impact businesses.

Mountain Watershed Association alone has already spent $8 million to remediate streams from previous mine damage. History indicates that the probability of pollution to Indian Creek, a tributary of the Youghiogheny River, is high. This will impact the tourism industry — our No. 1 source of revenue — resulting in a loss of jobs.

The mine is short-term. Damage to water and property values is irreversible.

Jim Miller

Donegal Township