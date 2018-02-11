Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Will the dollar survive?

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

The article “Bitcoin focus of Saint Vincent lecture” implies a huge misconception about currency. It seems the lecture title, “Will Bitcoin Survive,” is intended to mislead. The lecture, if not to be misleading, should be called “Will the Federal Reserve Note — i.e., the U.S. Dollar — Survive.”

It is known both inside academia and among the general public that the “dollar” is losing value rapidly. The Wall Street Journal reported in September that the “dollar” lost 9.1 percent of its value during the first eight months of 2017. That means any investment that yielded 4 percent during that time actually lost 5.1 percent of its value. In other words, in September those “dollars” under your mattress could buy only 90.9 percent of what they could buy at the beginning of 2017.

Aware of the terrible collapse of the “dollar,” Satoshi Nakamoto created bitcoin to be a superior currency, ready for people to have an honest, noninflatable currency that cannot be used by the central bankers of the world to steal our wealth by inflation. For more, read the Satoshi white paper and read the frequently asked questions on bitcoin's website.

Tom Altman

Fairfield

The writer is founder of Pennsylvania Freedom Allies.

