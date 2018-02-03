Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Phil deserves respect

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Phil deserves respect

Columnist Tom Purcell misses the mark in “Lighten up, critics, it's Groundhog Day.” All animals deserve to be treated with respect, not used as marketing props. It's time to retire Punxsutawney's annual groundhog spectacle.

Groundhogs are shy animals that avoid human contact. Being hauled out in front of a boisterous crowd is stressful for them. Their burrows can be up to 66 feet long, with multiple exits and chambers, a far cry from Phil's glass “home” in the public library. Because he is on display all year, Phil can't hibernate, as groundhogs naturally do. His cage had to be renovated because he was constantly trying to escape. Phil belongs in the woods and fields, feeling the sun on his back and digging for tasty treats.

Traditions that are no longer in sync with enlightened attitudes must evolve. If Punxsutawney wants to attract visitors year-round instead of one day a year, it must devise a fresh marketing campaign that doesn't exploit harmless herbivores.

Jennifer O'Connor

Norfolk, Va.

The writer is a senior writer with the PETA Foundation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me