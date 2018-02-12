Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pro football illustrates need for change

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

I've been a fan of professional football for many years (I'm 69). This past season soured me with the holdouts for more money, the awful end-zone celebrations and especially the disrespect for our flag, the military and this great nation. Now we see where the hearts, minds and allegiances are.

In the article “AFC rallies to beat NFC in rain-soaked Pro Bowl” Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was quoted as saying, “You've got guys on the sidelines saying, ‘I need that money.'” The lowest salary paid to these so-called upstanding citizens is $450,000 per year. Man, I can see why they need the money — NOT! What do these prima donnas think about their fellow Americans when they make such absurd statements? Tell this to the miners who lost their jobs because tree-huggers would rather pick apples than help their neighbors survive. Tell this to the citizens working for meager wages or collecting pennies from the government because they can't find work.

It's time for change. The caste system we've developed in this country needs to go away. Every eligible voter needs to hit the polls and instigate that change. It's time to clean house.

Paul Bizich Jr.

Springdale

