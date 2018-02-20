Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Jesus might be thankful for tax breaks

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

To answer George O. Curry's question, “What would Jesus do?” ( “Trump's greed” ): I'd say that if Jesus got a raise through tax breaks, first he would be thankful for it, then he would give the money to the sick, old, poor and hungry instead of complaining about it.

What might Curry do about the tax-break money he may get? I say “may get” because he may be like me, retired, and not earning enough in Social Security to have to pay taxes. Or maybe he gets small entitlements like food stamps, welfare or cash assistance and doesn't earn enough to get a tax break.

I am thankful for all the people who will be getting a few breadcrumbs and those who will get a full loaf. Either way, it will help the economy, which will help me and, most importantly, my children, grandchildren and those to follow.

Since Curry seems to be a religious man, I wonder if he heard about the lady who was willing to take the crumbs from under the table and her child was healed. Maybe a few crumbs and a little bit of backing (faith in) our president can and will help to heal America. None of us, me included, deserve mercy and compassion from God.

Joseph Tubbs

Curwensville

