Letter to the editor: Money & the educational system

Our education system in Pennsylvania is broken and way too expensive. We keep throwing more and more money into this swamp, and on the world scoring system, we are falling further and further behind.

First, why do we give millions of dollars to colleges? The students don't gain, and tuition goes up every year. Do the rich administrators pocket the money? Some make more than Trump does for being president. A British news outlet has a vast trove of leaked documents from an offshore law firm that show that the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh have multibillion-dollar accounts in the tax havens of the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Next let's get to the high schools. The median household income in Pennsylvania is $54,895 per year, yet we pay some teachers over $100,000 for working nine months out of the year. And upon retirement, they can get 80 percent of their salaries. Not bad.

How many millions in taxpayers' money are slipped into the pockets of state politicians? And it works: The good old boys' club is doing well in the swamp.

Ask a teacher why students are doing so poorly, and they have more excuses than Hillary Clinto. And it's never their fault. Why don't these educated teachers have meetings to address these problems? Are they just in it for the money?

Nothing changes. The futures of our children and our country are in their hands. And what about the “ghost teachers” we pay for not teaching?

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport