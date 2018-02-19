Letter to the editor: PACs are buying our elections

The headline “Outside money pours into U.S. House race between Saccone, Lamb” clearly shows that our democracy is for sale.

Super PACs from out of state have dropped $3 million in ads to try to get Rick Saccone elected next month for Tim Murphy's former seat in the U.S. House. Super PACs are propaganda machines used to buy elections and politicians, who are then beholden to donors to these PACs. Elected politicians then vote to further the interests of the donors, not you and me.

Voters must reject these shameful propaganda ads and think for themselves. If the $3 million of “dark money” (this means donors do not need to reveal their identities) pouring into the 18th District was instead used for addiction programs, health care and food for the impoverished elderly, it would go a long way in helping people.

The goal of super PAC money is to increase the power of the donors, not to help you or me. Let's get back to our democracy as it was intended — of, by and for the people — that is, us. Politicians must be accountable to their constituents, not to their dark-money donors. Vote for your own best interest and do not allow these wealthy, power-hungry PACs to buy this election.

Renalda Arndt

South Huntington