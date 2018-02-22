Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: U.S. leaving dirty work to states

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

It's nice to see that recent tax changes have resulted in more take-home pay for some. I hope people take at least some of it to use just for fun and pleasure. Not all can or will.

I hate to rain on their parade, but this euphoria will be short-lived. In a few days or weeks, a new budget will be created, debated, refined, voted upon and signed into law. And then reality will click in.

With fewer dollars coming in and big-money projects proposed, somewhere, somehow things will change. The obscene and unnecessary increase to the defense budget and the obscene and unnecessary wall (which if truth be told is just an attempt by an egomaniac to build a monument to himself) will chew up a lot of money.

What to do. What to do.

Simple. Let's cut federal aid to the states. Less aid means that states, then cities, will have to be the bad guys. They can choose their poison: raise taxes or cut services. Or a little of each.

So, when your garbage is collected less frequently, potholes remain unrepaired, bridges further decay, local workers are laid off, school programs and supplies are cut, buildings continue to crumble, police forces are reduced — and your local taxes are increased — look back with fondness on this short-lived celebration. And those responsible will continue to live the good life.

Richard Iezzi

South Greensburg

