Letter to the editor: Leaders' loyalty

With the publication of the Nunes memo, we now know that either the FBI and the Department of Justice did something questionable concerning a FISA warrant or that Nunes and Trump colluded with the support of all Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee to improperly undermine the credibility of our key investigation agencies while they are working to determine the degree and the manners in which Russia interfered with our elections.

This came mere days after Nunes spoke out in favor of renewing and expanding the power of these agencies in using the FISA process, without saying a word about how it might have been misused.

If Trump doesn't follow up the release of this memo with the firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the process will seem much ado about nothing. But if Rosenstein is fired, the result will be a crisis that will make Watergate seem like child's play. Ultimately, we must learn if our elected leaders are working for the American people or for the Russian government. Right now, their loyalty seems greatly questionable.

Robert J. Reiland

