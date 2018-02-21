Letter to the editor: Investigate this

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Why isn't the press investigating these items?

• The Hillary Clinton campaign in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rigged the primary election against Bernie Sanders. Jared Beck, a Harvard Law graduate and one of several attorneys who filed a suit against the DNC and former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, wants restitution for donations made by supporters to the Vermont senator's campaign, citing six legal claims of the DNC's deceptive conduct, negligent misrepresentation and fraud.

• The Clinton campaign and DNC funded the anti-Trump dossier, which was used as a basis for spying on the Trump campaign.

• The Clinton Foundation has received over $100 million from people associated with the sale of American uranium mines to Russian entities while Clinton was secretary of State.

• James Comey has been accused of lying under oath when he told Congress that there was no information within the FBI or Department of Justice regarding surveillance on the Trump campaign.

I wonder how many reporters and opinion-makers of the American press have ever lived and reported under a communist, Marxist-ruled regime. Keep on doing what you do and you will most assuredly find out.

Joseph Krill

Murrysville