Letter to the editor: More on the memo
Updated 15 hours ago
The article “Memo's release stokes rancor” (Feb. 3) is nothing more than a biased report from The Washington Post that puts the Trib in lockstep with that paper.
There is nothing in the article that reveals that the FISA warrant was obtained solely based on a dossier compiled by Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. Steele was hired by anti-Trump Republicans to investigate allegations that Trump had ties to Russia. Once it was known that Trump would be the GOP candidate, the money stopped going to Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS then convinced the Democratic National Committee to invest in the project.
Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson told the House Intelligence Committee in November 2016 that his firm asked Steele to “figure out what Trump's been up to” in Russia “because he's gone over a bunch of times.” (Remember, citizen Trump did business in Russia.) In December 2016, then-FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought “without the Steele dossier.”
Finally, Department of Justice Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS.
Ed Liberatore
Turtle Creek