Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Hempfield Area's vote not political

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

I would like to point out misconceptions and errors in Paul Berginc's letter “Hempfield Area's vote.” The Hempfield Area School Board members' efforts to replace Tommy Bishop upon resignation were serious and deliberative. We narrowed 14 applicants and interviewed three finalists before our Feb. 5 vote ( “Hempfield Area School Board selects David Iwig to fill vacancy” ).

Our goal was to find the best candidate and we had several excellent options. The idea that party was involved is unfounded. If it had been politicized, the three candidates could have been from one party, yet two were Republicans. That the board “rubber-stamped” based on party is untrue. Evidence of the board's nonpartisanship can be seen in the selection of Scott Learn to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Joe Lutz last year. Learn, a Republican, was selected overwhelmingly by the board — Republican and Democratic — based on merit, not party.

The letter claims that Jeanne Smith and Diane Ciabattoni are in the Westmoreland Democratic Committee, which is untrue.

Politicizing was sparked by a few, certainly not all, Republicans like Berginc. Our selection was based on merit, record of past contributions and judgment of who may add more to our board. Iwig demonstrated these and was the best choice.

Paul S. Adams

Hempfield

The writer is a member of the Hempfield Area School Board.

