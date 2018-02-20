Letter to the editor: Marijuana facts?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was quite disturbed by Vince Mercuri's op-ed regarding marijuana ( “Separate science from hype in marijuana education” ).

As someone who has worked in the research field, I understand that it can be complicated to find truth in science because not all research is good research. My largest problem with the article is the conclusions he pawns off as truth to readers.

His statement “The evidence is clear; marijuana use is not the safe and innocent drug that proponents promote” is highly speculative and untrue in reference to the hundreds of articles published showing positive outcomes in patients with epilepsy, cancer and other diseases.

Mercuri states that he wants to present readers with facts and let them make an informed decision, when in reality, he mentions a few statistics from cherry-picked studies. I am disappointed and frustrated that he didn't even attempt to produce an unbiased article.

In a time when media increasingly seem to exist to push agendas, I urge readers to be informed of all perspectives — something this article clearly lacked.

Lauren Gochenaur

Hempfield