Letter to the editor: Pot story ridiculous

The article “Pittsburgh medical marijuana dispensary offers glimpse behind the scenes” is mind-blowing and ridiculous.

First, Sara Gullickson, you aren't a “cannabis consultant.” You are a weed dealer dressed up pretty. It's akin to calling a pooper scooper a waste-management executive.

Second, people will think it's a sleazy pot shop because it is one. You can dress it up as nice as you want, but it's still a sleazy pot shop. It's not a showroom, either. It's a place to look at weed. Why not use your creativity and brains and make something positive and nice for the community?

Third, and I love this, customers have to show legal paperwork. I'm sure not every 22-year-old really has severe back pain.

Fourth, Dr. Rachel Levine, you are a doctor, for heaven's sake. Act like one. The drug has no benefits because it doesn't have any. There are so many other cures and illnesses, such as cancer, that need to be addressed without the need for marijuana rather than worrying if a 22-year-old can get his fix legally.

Russell C. Fenton

Fairfield