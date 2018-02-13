Letter to the editor: Have Trump in my home? Definitely

Regarding Charles Henry's letter “Trump's behavior” : In answer to his question, “would you want to invite him into your home or to one of your social gatherings” — yes, I would.

President Trump has never “bragged about molesting women.” I would like to get to know the president of the United States who has started bringing America back to how it was when we were respected and feared by other countries. No one is laughing about our weak government now.

We have no right to judge others, no matter who they are. God will be the judge for all.

Trump's remarks can be harsh but he tells it like it is. Before you disgrace the president of the United States, invite him into your home and ask him whatever you want.

Henry asked, “If you had a schoolteacher, priest or mayor who acted this way, would you accept it as normal, rational behavior?” Many people in these occupations and others have not always behaved normally or rationally. And there have been presidents who have acted much worse than his description of Trump.

My question to Henry is, can you see how much good Trump has done in his first year as our leader?

Norma Musloe

Brackenridge