Letter to the editor: Super Bowl satisfaction

America loves underdogs and redemptions, especially in our sports. Lucky us, we got the whole nine yards in this year's heart-thumping Super Bowl: Nick Foles, the mothballed backup having the game of his life on football's biggest stage against St. Thomas and the Almighties. It doesn't get better than that, unless you count the postgame shot of Foles holding his baby daughter with her pink headphones.

Oh, and what delicious karma to have the preening, cocksure Patriots on the dark side of two reviewed touchdown decisions involving receptions. Yes, St. Thomas may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but nothing negates the fact that his last two Super Bowl wins came only via epic failures by Seattle and Atlanta, which both gave victories away, saving Brady from a 3-5 record on Super Sunday.

Fortunately, these Eagles were different birds, led by a swashbuckling, all-in coach who played to win so fiercely that he took our breath away.

Congratulations, Philadelphia. Thank you for sending Goliath home empty-handed.

Robert Szypulski

Penn Township, Westmoreland County