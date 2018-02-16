Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: What is Trump hiding?

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Why is the president trying so hard to discredit the Russian collusion probe? After all, he keeps saying there was no collusion and as we all know, he speaks nothing but the truth (tongue in cheek).

If there truly was no collusion, wouldn't you think he would want the committee probing the collusion to finish the investigation and sign off? What is he hiding that he's afraid will come out in an investigation?

He should stop fighting with everyone who does not agree with him and get on with the business of the country. I pray we only have three more years of this divisive kind of behavior. Are there no good Republicans who will stand up to him and finally say enough is enough?

Nancy Cochran

Springdale

