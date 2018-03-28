Letter to the editor: DEP doesn't protect
Recent letters have expressed frustration over the state Department of Environmental Protection's approval of LCT Energy's Rustic Ridge No. 1 mine. The authors' mistake was believing that the “P” in “DEP” stands for “protection.” I'd say it stands for “permitting.”
The Pennsylvania Constitution states that the people have the right to clean air and pure water. And although the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has held that the commonwealth is the trustee of those rights and, as trustee, owes a fiduciary duty (the highest duty possible) to the citizens of the commonwealth, the DEP simply does not have the ability to carry out that fiduciary duty.
The DEP has no resources to independently verify the information submitted in an application. The DEP has no mechanism to resolve conflicts arising between an applicant's submissions and third-party submissions or to take into account that the coal being mined will not be burned in Western Pennsylvania to provide electricity to local communities, but rather is metallurgical coal that will be sold to China. Until the DEP is retooled to act as a trustee, the citizens of Pennsylvania will continue to be denied the protection provided by our state's Constitution.
Ed Pencoske
Trafford
The writer owns a bed-and-breakfast in Donegal.