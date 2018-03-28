Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: DEP doesn't protect

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Recent letters have expressed frustration over the state Department of Environmental Protection's approval of LCT Energy's Rustic Ridge No. 1 mine. The authors' mistake was believing that the “P” in “DEP” stands for “protection.” I'd say it stands for “permitting.”

The Pennsylvania Constitution states that the people have the right to clean air and pure water. And although the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has held that the commonwealth is the trustee of those rights and, as trustee, owes a fiduciary duty (the highest duty possible) to the citizens of the commonwealth, the DEP simply does not have the ability to carry out that fiduciary duty.

The DEP has no resources to independently verify the information submitted in an application. The DEP has no mechanism to resolve conflicts arising between an applicant's submissions and third-party submissions or to take into account that the coal being mined will not be burned in Western Pennsylvania to provide electricity to local communities, but rather is metallurgical coal that will be sold to China. Until the DEP is retooled to act as a trustee, the citizens of Pennsylvania will continue to be denied the protection provided by our state's Constitution.

Ed Pencoske

Trafford

The writer owns a bed-and-breakfast in Donegal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me