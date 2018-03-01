Letter to the editor: Citizens, speak up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are a few assumptions about congressional districts in Pennsylvania:

• Whom are the districts for? The citizens of Pennsylvania.

• In Pennsylvania we have 67 counties that serve their populations. Do these boundaries change by whim of the parties and the politicians? No.

• Voting districts in each county are by community. Do they change with the whim of parties and politicians? No.

• The citizens of Pennsylvania, through their elected representatives, should determine districts without consideration of political parties and political implications.

Here is the formula:

• We have 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania.

• The state's population is 12,805,537 (2017).

• Divide the population of 12,805,537 by 18 districts. The population size of each congressional district would be about 711,000.

• Assemble the counties by geographic areas that add up to 711,000 or as close as possible.

This formula should not be complicated by political parties and politicians. The hardest part is the will of the politicians to listen to their citizens. Isn't this the whole basis of our form of government?

Listen to the citizens. Citizens, speak up!

John A. Waite

South Greensburg