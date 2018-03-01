Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Liberals, conservatives: Whom to believe?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 1, 2018

Updated 6 hours ago

Whom should we believe and support, the liberals or the conservatives? Democrats or Republicans? President Obama and Hillary Clinton or Presidents Trump and Reagan? CNN or Fox News?

The most fundamental difference between the two sides is the liberals' reliance on big government to solve our country's problems versus the conservatives' reliance on the individual and free enterprise. We need to decide if big government or big business is more effective, efficient and trustworthy in solving our problems.

When liberals run for office and seek votes, they attack the profits of corporate America, but fail to mention that those profits go to three places: paychecks to workers, dividends to stockholders and retirees, and expansion of the business (which provides more jobs and tax revenues for Americans). And keep in mind that more jobs are the best solution for poverty and inner-city crime. Of course, we can tax and regulate our corporations more and drive the jobs, profits and tax revenues overseas.

So, whom should we believe in today's 24-hour-news-cycle world? For me, the bottom line is watching how Trump's policies are working, and minimizing the personal attacks and unfounded speculation by the political media — media that seem much more about style over substance and are extremely powerful in shaping the beliefs of busy Americans.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township

