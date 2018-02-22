Letter to the editor: If Trump is innocent ...
Updated 16 hours ago
It is a fact that in 2016, the Russian government interfered in our presidential election and undermined our democracy.
Here is part of Republican Sen. John McCain's statement about the “cherry-picked” Devin Nunes memo released to push Donald Trump to fire Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: “The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests — no party's, no president's, only Putin's. The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia's ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller's investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation's elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him.”
If Trump is innocent of collusion and obstruction of justice in the Russian probe, why is he trying so hard to discredit and impede the FBI, DOJ and the special counsel?
Frank Zalakar
South Greensburg