Letter to the editor: Saccone's Libre's Law vote not humane

Last summer, Pennsylvania lawmakers voted overwhelmingly, in a bipartisan effort, to pass House Bill 1238, more commonly known as Libre's Law.

My state senator, Republican Kim Ward, was a co-sponsor of the bill, which changed the animal welfare codes here in Pennsylvania, improving them and increasing penalties for abusers, especially in cases of extreme cruelty and torture. It established rules as to how long dogs can be chained outside in extreme weather, added horses to the codes and was an overall improvement in how our legal system deals with animal cruelty cases.

Only a handful of legislators voted “no” to this bill. Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone was one of them. Several friends told me they have messaged his campaign Facebook page, asking him why, and the only response was a message asking them to “like” his page. He wants me to elect him as my next congressman in the 18th District. Why would I vote for a man who refuses to answer voter concerns?

If you love your animals, I beg you to vote “no” to Saccone on March 13. It's not about Democrat versus Republican, but rather about doing the humane thing.

Pamela Frank

Greensburg