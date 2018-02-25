Letter to the editor: You pay for it, Pirates
Updated 1 hour ago
So, the Pirates organization is considering suing the Sports & Exhibition Authority for not making $1.9 million in improvements to PNC Park ( “Pirates threaten to sue Pittsburgh authority over money for PNC Park improvements” ). Well, Pirates, how about this: Gather up all your overpaid players and owners and make any improvements you want — and pay for it yourselves. You already made the prices so ridiculous that the average Joe can't afford to take his family to see what is supposed to be the great American game.
I for one am tired of overpaid whiners using taxpayers' money to build them anything. Also, if this suit goes through, who do you think will be paying the lawyer fees? Certainly not the Pirates.
When the Pirates' owners are willing to spend their money to put a contending team on the field, maybe the SEA will be willing to give them more of the taxpayers' money. Until then, the team can use what it has or blame the owners.
Dwayne Buffer
Youngwood