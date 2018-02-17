Letter to the editor: Military parade a waste of money II
Updated 4 hours ago
So, now our illustrious leader wants to have a military parade, just like the Kremlin and North Korea. I have heard cost estimates of $35 million to $50 million just to haul all the military gear, equipment and personnel to Washington, D.C. Just to satisfy this jerk's ego.
I have a better idea, Mr. Trump. How about a $50 million pay raise for our troops? How about a $50 million bonus for our service members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan? How about $50 million to help our wounded warriors and other veterans in VA hospitals who suffered for our freedom? How about $50 million for health care for people who are in need?
We can find better ways to help our military. Better yet, how about we give the $25 billion for your stupid wall to our military instead?
Satisfying your ego, sir, isn't worth 50 cents, let alone $50 million.
Richard Beardinelli
Murrysville