Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Concealed-carry reciprocity wrong

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

I was horrified watching a recent “60 Minutes” report about the possible passing of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. This legislation would make gun permits transferable across state lines, just like driver's licenses.

I am a longtime responsible owner of firearms. I am licensed to carry in Pennsylvania (and thoroughly trained by the National Rifle Association), but I feel that the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act is a huge mistake.

It is also clearly unconstitutional. The Second Amendment begins with: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State ... .” This bill makes the term “well regulated militia” an absurdity. Arming everyone is an idiotic idea that can only end in countless catastrophes, the likes of which we have never seen in a civilized society.

There used to be sensible limits to gun rights even in the lawless days of the Wild West. In towns like Tombstone, Arizona Territory, and Dodge City, Kan., visiting cowboys had to check their pistols at the sheriff's office.

Almost every large police force is against this bill as well. I say to Congress, President Trump and anyone else who has any part in passing this ill-conceived bill: The blood spilled will be upon you.

Charles Wiebe

Ohio Township

