Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump-Stalin comparison obnoxious

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Joseph Sabino Mistick's commentary comparing President Donald Trump to the Marxist-Leninist Joseph Stalin is obnoxious, given the atrocities perpetrated by Stalin ( “Democracy's bulwark” ). Lenin, Stalin and their successors crushed dissenting points of view with torture, exile and execution.

Indeed, Trump and his administration frequently use Twitter and Fox News for his messaging while attacking CNN, MSNBC, etc. Mistick must have missed President Obama and his officials' frequent use of CNN, MSNBC, etc., while attacking Fox News. To date, only pompous egos have been bruised.

Additionally, the good professor's argument lacks any recognition of a historical grounding regarding Trump, which is in stark contrast to Obama. Trump's entire life has been immersed in hard-hitting capitalism from his family and beyond. Contrast this to Obama's history, from being raised in a radical Marxist family to living a radical Marxist-Alinsky life until being elected to public office.

It is beyond the pale of reason that Trump should have changed his stripes on assuming the office of president while touting that Obama's stripes changed to pure Jeffersonian Democrat. Yet Mistick argues such an outrageous proposition

His article is obnoxious since it belittles the murder of tens of millions during Stalin's reign while comparing it with the petty, and at times childish, arguments of Washington, D.C. Could someone please get the professor, Sen. Jeff Flake and the press a box of tissues and order them some of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's works?

The Rev. James Holland

West Deer

