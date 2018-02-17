Letter to the editor: Military parade a waste of money I
This stupid idea that President Trump has about a no-holds-barred military parade compelled me to write this. What is wrong with this egotistical guy? The government is in shambles and running low on money, and he still wants a parade. I don't want my money used to pay for this fiasco.
I say to Trump, pay for it yourself. You've made millions since you've been in office. Our veterans are the ones who made America great and yet many of these heroes are living on the streets or languishing in nursing homes without proper care.
Trump's cronies are afraid of him and are subjected to a presidential directive to plan this joke. I can't believe that this country's highest ranking officials are doing his bidding.
Mr. Trump, you are stomping your feet like a little boy pouting because France has a big parade and you want one too. It's called a military parade, not a Trump tribute. No one cares how big your missile is.
Denise Fiorina Brzezinski
Vandergrift