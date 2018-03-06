Letter to the editor: PC vs. common sense

Sometimes, political correctness and common sense are contradictions. There is a place and time for each of them. Sometimes, the government and the courts make us do very unwise things.

The Boy Scouts are an example. The Girl Scouts do most of the things the Boy Scouts do. Girls have the same opportunities, just not with boys. Common sense dictates the separation of the sexes. What mother would want her daughter to go camping in the woods with a group of adolescent boys and an adult male? For that matter, would you let your son go camping with a known homosexual Boy Scout leader?

I believe that most people are decent and try to do the right thing, but bad people sometimes get into positions of power. Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar is one example.

I hope a transgender male applies to the Girl Scouts. If they refuse to accept him, he should sue them. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn