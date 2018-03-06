Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: PC vs. common sense

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Sometimes, political correctness and common sense are contradictions. There is a place and time for each of them. Sometimes, the government and the courts make us do very unwise things.

The Boy Scouts are an example. The Girl Scouts do most of the things the Boy Scouts do. Girls have the same opportunities, just not with boys. Common sense dictates the separation of the sexes. What mother would want her daughter to go camping in the woods with a group of adolescent boys and an adult male? For that matter, would you let your son go camping with a known homosexual Boy Scout leader?

I believe that most people are decent and try to do the right thing, but bad people sometimes get into positions of power. Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar is one example.

I hope a transgender male applies to the Girl Scouts. If they refuse to accept him, he should sue them. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me