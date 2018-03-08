Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pharmaceutical advertising must stop

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

As a medical student, I was encouraged to read about Purdue Pharma's recent choice to no longer promote its products to doctors ( “Purdue Pharma to stop marketing OxyContin to doctors” ). Doctors and other health-care providers make countless clinical decisions every day to optimize care for each individual patient, and heavily advertising commonly prescribed medications must be seen as an attempt to subvert this process for the sole purpose of generating profit.

As a future physician who is still learning how to best treat my patients, I am particularly susceptible to this corrosive influence. With the opioid crisis currently gripping communities across the country, it is certainly not in the public's interest that I be primed to automatically equate pain management with prescribing a medication like OxyContin.

Given what is at stake and their obvious conflict of interest, pharmaceutical companies should not be given free rein to influence the medical community's decisions by aggressively advertising opioids, especially to physicians and other providers in training.

Purdue Pharma's announcement is a positive step, but medical providers and patients need to demand other drug companies adopt similar policies.

Peter Wingrove

Oakland

The writer is a medical student at the University of Pittsburgh.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me