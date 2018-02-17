Sounding off: Run government like a government

Is there any way we could put a halt to political TV ads during dinnertime?

I was trying to eat my dinner when Pennsylvania governor candidate Paul Mango began spouting a macho tirade about how the only thing that can save Pennsylvania from “liberals” is a man like himself with military experience who can run our state with military precision.

I am the offspring of a military lifer and have tremendous respect for those who serve and have served. But if you want to run our state with the same precision with which the Iraq War was run, or the 16-year debacle we are experiencing in Afghanistan, I'll pass, thank you.

In the last election cycle, we wanted our government to be run like a business. Well, how did that work out? After 365 days, the “dealmaker in chief” had a government shutdown, and I'll guess he was disappointed when he was told he could not declare bankruptcy and walk away.

Government needs to be run like a government, not a business and not the military. We just need to elect people who can and are willing to govern. GOP candidates have shown repeatedly in the last decade, and especially in the last year, that they can get elected, but once there they can't govern.

Joe Lucas, South Side

Monday, Feb. 12

Hempfield Area's vote was not political

I would like to point out misconceptions and errors in Paul Berginc's letter “Hempfield Area's vote.” The Hempfield Area School Board members' efforts to replace Tommy Bishop upon resignation were serious and deliberative. We narrowed 14 applicants and interviewed three finalists before our Feb. 5 vote ( “Hempfield Area School Board selects David Iwig to fill vacancy” ).

Our goal was to find the best candidate and we had several excellent options. The idea that party was involved is unfounded. If it had been politicized, the three candidates could have been from one party, yet two were Republicans. That the board “rubber-stamped” based on party is untrue. Evidence of the board's nonpartisanship can be seen in the selection of Scott Learn to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Joe Lutz last year. Learn, a Republican, was selected overwhelmingly by the board — Republican and Democratic — based on merit, not party.

The letter claims that Jeanne Smith and Diane Ciabattoni are in the Westmoreland Democratic Committee, which is untrue.

Politicizing was sparked by a few, certainly not all, Republicans like Berginc. Our selection was based on merit, record of past contributions and judgment of who may add more to our board. Iwig demonstrated these and was the best choice.

Paul S. Adams, Hempfield

The writer is a member of the Hempfield Area School Board.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Stress no defense

In the article “Expert: Guilty verdict would strip ex-Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold of badge” criminal justice professor Michael Arter said stress is a large contributing factor in police sexual misconduct and police officers often use alcohol and sex to mediate the stress of the job and family life.

Diebold's job was to protect citizens, including teenagers — not take his stress out on them. I understand that police officers are under a lot of stress, but a lot of other jobs are stressful, too — teachers, school bus drivers, coal miners, firefighters, steelworkers, etc. Try driving to and from work on Route 28, the Parkway or the turnpike; no stress there! Diebold's family must be going through more stress than imaginable.

Stress should not even be considered a contributing factor at Diebold's trial.

Marie Tartamella, Tarentum

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Have Trump in my home? Definitely

Regarding Charles Henry's letter “Trump's behavior” : In answer to his question, “would you want to invite him into your home or to one of your social gatherings” — yes, I would.

President Trump has never “bragged about molesting women.” I would like to get to know the president of the United States who has started bringing America back to how it was when we were respected and feared by other countries. No one is laughing about our weak government now.

We have no right to judge others, no matter who they are. God will be the judge for all.

Trump's remarks can be harsh but he tells it like it is. Before you disgrace the president of the United States, invite him into your home and ask him whatever you want.

Henry asked, “If you had a schoolteacher, priest or mayor who acted this way, would you accept it as normal, rational behavior?” Many people in these occupations and others have not always behaved normally or rationally. And there have been presidents who have acted much worse than his description of Trump.

My question to Henry is, can you see how much good Trump has done in his first year as our leader?

Norma Musloe, Brackenridge

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Death is Holt's debt to Shaw

Assuming Rahmael Holt is found guilty, the death sentence is an absolutely fair and fitting means for him to pay his debt in exchange for willfully and knowingly taking the life of an innocent man, Officer Brian Shaw ( “Death penalty sought for accused New Kensington cop killer” ).

The death sentence is not truly imposed by the state; the state merely codifies what a reasonable, sane society considers to be the proper payment of debt owed by the criminal perpetrator. Holt knew that pointing a firearm and pulling the trigger could cause Shaw's death. Holt knew that if Shaw died, Holt himself would be called upon to forfeit his life.

Holt willfully lived a life of criminality, so he needs to man up. But cowards like Holt never do. Since Holt won't man up, it's up to the state to aid Holt in fulfilling his debt. Enter a criminal trial in front of a jury of his peers.

So think not that a guilty verdict and fulfilled death sentence as the deserved punishment is merely killing a murderer. It is not. It is the state helping Holt fulfill the debt he owes to Shaw.

John Salsgiver, Bethel Township

Thursday, Feb. 15

Democrats treasonous?

I learned in ninth-grade civics class that our representatives and senators are our voice in Congress and represent us. I find I am now a non-American, treasonous Democrat.

I spent the last 30-plus years volunteering on boards for nonprofits including Westmoreland Children First, MHA of Westmoreland County, CNS Health and Education Foundation, Greensburg Salem Education Foundation, Glass City Swing Band and Tim Leonard Cancer Foundation, to name a few. I have been called a liberal and socialist. But in my heart, I just wanted to help the marginalized in our community.

Now I want to apologize to all the lives I have touched over the years, to all the individuals who received grants, both scholarship grants and assistance with a catastrophic illness. You see, I am now a non-American, treasonous Democrat. President Trump said so. Trump doesn't lie, so it must be so.

Anita Leonard, Hempfield

Friday, Feb. 16

What is Trump hiding?

Why is the president trying so hard to discredit the Russian collusion probe? After all, he keeps saying there was no collusion and as we all know, he speaks nothing but the truth (tongue in cheek).

If there truly was no collusion, wouldn't you think he would want the committee probing the collusion to finish the investigation and sign off? What is he hiding that he's afraid will come out in an investigation?

He should stop fighting with everyone who does not agree with him and get on with the business of the country. I pray we only have three more years of this divisive kind of behavior. Are there no good Republicans who will stand up to him and finally say enough is enough?

Nancy Cochran, Springdale

Saturday, Feb. 17